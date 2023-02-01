MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they made an arrest in connection to a 2016 Warren Inn Apartments murder Tuesday.

Christopher R. Hodoh, 39, was located and arrested in Beaumont, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 30 for the murder of Darius Mose, according to the release.

In March 2016, police were called to 6501 Airport Boulevard after multiple calls saying a man was down suffering from a gunshot wound. Mose was pronounced dead on the scene.

“After a thorough investigation, the information gathered was presented to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, and he was indicted,” reads the release.

Hodoh will be extradited from California to Alabama to face charges of murder.