MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man, who was arrested after a traffic stop in 2021, was sentenced to life in prison, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics unit arrested Ralph Darnell Barnes on Aug. 19, 2021, during a traffic stop. Barnes tried to hide a small box from deputies during the traffic stop.

Deputies saw the box and what they believed were narcotics overfilling the box. They then established probable cause to search the box.

After investigating, they found 12 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of fentanyl, 34 grams of heroin and 14 grams of methamphetamine.

In August of this year, a Mobile County jury convicted Barnes on all four counts after hearing evidence and deliberating.

Barnes was sentenced to life in prison for trafficking fentanyl and heroin. He was also sentenced to the maximum 20 years for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Assistant DAs Stuart Lang and Megan Everett alongside trial coordinator Carla Nealy represented the state.