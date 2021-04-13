Man arrested for trying to break into B-Bobs and Greer’s downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A downtown Mobile bar was vandalized Monday night.

In the video below you can see a man walk up to B-Bobs, a well-known LGBTQ bar, throw a rock at the glass front door causing minor damage. He throws the rock again and then kicks it before leaving.

The owner of B-Bobs says it will cost about $1,000 to repair.

Police have charged Joshua Parks for attempted burglary in this incident.

Parks is also accused of breaking into Greer’s Market on Government Street just after midnight.

Parks is charged with burglary for the break-in there.