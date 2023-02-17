SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly trespassed private property and was found with guns, brass knuckles and drugs, according to a Facebook post.

Dakota Lee Nichols, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, brass knuckles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to Gregory Court Friday morning for Nichols trespassing private property and two vehicles that were burglarized, according to the release.

Officers found Nichols in a car behind an empty home. Nichols was searched and found with:

THC laced candies

several containers with controlled substances

four guns

pair of brass knuckles

assorted drug paraphernalia

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the vehicle burglaries.