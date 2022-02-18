MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly tried to steal a lawnmower.

Jimmy Lee Wright, 55, was arrested after officers believed he was involved with a burglary. On Feb. 13 at about 2:53 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Octavia Drive South for a burglary in progress.

Officers determined someone had stolen a lawnmower from the area. After officers searched the area, they found Wright, who matched the description of the person who stole the lawnmower, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Wright was later arrested and charged with burglary third degree, according to the Mobile County Jail log.