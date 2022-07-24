MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother late Saturday night, according to a release from the MPD.
Seatreion Stallworth, 20, was arrested for cutting his mother’s hand with a knife. Mobile Police Officers responded to the 500-block of Felhorn Road East at around 11:16 p.m. Saturday night concerning what they describe as a “domestic altercation.”
Stallworth’s mother was transported to a local hospital for what they say is a “non-life-threatening injury,” according to the release. According to Mobile jail records, this is the first time the 20-year-old man has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail.
