MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another man on St. Stephens Road Thursday night, according to an updated release from the Mobile Police Department.

Marvin McMillian, 54, was arrested and charged with assault for the shooting that happened on April 6 at 9:20 p.m.

Officers were called to a vacant parking lot near the intersection of St. Stephens Road and Pleasant Valley for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found that McMillian approached a man he knew and started firing shots at him.

After the victim was shot, a person who the victim did not know walked up and started firing shots at McMillian. The victim and McMillan were taken to the hospital for non-serious injuries.

On April 10, McMillan was released from the hospital and was arrested.