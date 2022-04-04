MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department said a man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that happed on Wolf Ridge Road March 15.

Marion Smith, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. When police arrived at the 1400 block of Wolf Ridge Road, they found a man who had been shot in the arm.

The man told officers he was inside his house when he heard several gunshots being fired outside. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.