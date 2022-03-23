MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a second man for a homicide that happened at Weinacker Avenue Thursday, March 10.

Deandra Maurice Johnson was identified on March 22 as a suspect in the murder of Brandon Davis, 28. Davis was found shot in his yard at the 300 block of Weinacker Avenue. Davis’ injuries were considered life-threatening and he was rushed to a hospital. Davis later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to MPD.

Quincy Davis Jr., 23, was the first suspect arrested in the homicide.

Quincy Davis Jr.

If anyone has any information about the shooting at Weiancker Avenue, call the MPD at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous top by clicking the link here.