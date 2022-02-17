MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly shot someone inside a gas station at St. Stephens Road.

Jonathan Hughes, 30, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 17 after officers determined that he was responsible for a shooting that happened inside Pride Gas Station.

On Feb. 4., at about 10 p.m., officers were called to Pride Gas Station at St. Stephens Road for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Investigators determined that the man was shot while he was shopping inside the gas station. Store employees told officers that Hughes walked into the store and began firing.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.