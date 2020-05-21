UPDATE: Police ID man arrested for sexual assault in broad daylight in Mobile

UPDATE (5/21/20): Mobile Police released the following information on the sexual assault that happened Thursday in the Oakleigh district of Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. – On Thursday, May 21, 2020 at approximately 2:39 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Roper Street in reference to the report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. During the investigation, it was revealed the female victim had been sexually assaulted by an unknown male subject. The subject fled the scene when he was confronted by a neighbor.

Officers continued to search the area and were able to located the suspect that had been identified as the assailant. 63-year-old Jerry Andrew William was arrested and charged with (2 Counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree). Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm a man was arrested for a sexual assault in the Oakleigh Garden District at 2:45 PM.

Police say the victim is an adult woman. Officers tell News 5 the assault happened near the 200 block of Roper Street. Police say the suspect was apprehended, but at this time the department is not releasing his name.

Mobile Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing and information on these types of cases are limited.

