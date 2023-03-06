MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering a man on East Rue Maison in February has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Tyquan Pettaway-Thomas, 20, was arrested on March 6, 2023, for the murder of Jabarie Thomas, 32, on Feb. 8, 2023.

Officers were called to the 200 block of East Rue Maison, near Airport Boulevard, for a person shot. Officers found Jabarie Thomas inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Officers started investigating the case as a homicide.

Tyquan Pettaway-Thomas will be charged with murder, according to police.