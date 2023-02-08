Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man in relation to the Longhorn Steakhouse robbery that occurred on Feb. 4.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man in relation to the Longhorn Steakhouse robbery that occurred on Feb. 4.

Officials said Catlin Booth, 33, was identified as being the man involved in the robbery. He was arrested on Feb. 8 and was charged with first-degree robbery.

Officers were called to the steakhouse just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 4 for the robbery. The victim told officers a man had entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the safe. The victim complied and the subject ran from the scene on foot.

Mobile Police said the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.