Man arrested for robbery, allegedly slashed clerk at Dollar General

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of robbing a Dollar General and injuring the clerk at the store has been arrested.

29-year-old Jorden Stephens was escorted to Metro Jail Tuesday morning after he was questioned by Mobile Police.

Stephens told camera crews outside Mobile Police Headquarters that he did not know why he was being arrested.

Mobile police say the robbery happened Monday afternoon around 2:45 at the Dollar General Store on Three Notch Road. Police say the suspect entered the store and hid merchandise. The clerk tried to stop him, but Mobile police say Stephens pulled out a knife and slashed the victim on the arm. The victim was treated for minor injuries, he is expected to be okay.

“Our intelligence-led policing that Chief Prine talks about helped us to find him, we were able to locate him this morning and bring him in for questioning,” said Officer Katrina Frazier with the Mobile Police Department.