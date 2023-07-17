MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in Mobile over the weekend, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Joseph Salter, 24, was arrested Sunday when officers were called to the 600 block of Patton Avenue. The call to the police came in around 10 a.m. on July 16 and was in reference to a domestic violence complaint.

Once officers were at the scene, they found that Salter allegedly sexually assaulted the female teenager. Salter was being charged with rape, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence by strangulation and criminal use of pepper spray.