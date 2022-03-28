MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested one man after he allegedly punched his girlfriend in her head.

Michael Hansworth, 41, was arrested on March 26 after officers were called to South of Dauphin Apartments. Officers were called to the complex at about 8 p.m. for a possible “domestic altercation,” according to a news release from MPD.

Officers determined that Hansworth and his girlfriend got into a fight where he punched her in the head. The woman then grabbed a knife and cut Hansworth on his chest. Hansworth was treated for his injuries on scene, according to the release.

Hanson was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Assault 3rd), according to the Mobile County Sherrif’s Office jail log.