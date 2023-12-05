MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Thomasville man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery outside of Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 18, according to law enforcement officials.

When officers arrived on the scene at 6:22 p.m. at 6150 Airport Blvd., they learned the victims were walking to their vehicle when someone pulled up to them with people they did not know inside the automobile.

One of the people in the car pointed a gun out of the window and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim complied, and the people left the scene.

Brandon Henderson, 23, was arrested on Nov. 29 for his involvement in the robbery, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

Henderson is charged with robbery and two outstanding warrants.

