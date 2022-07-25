MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder that happened Wednesday, July 20, on South Warren Street, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Nelva McNeil, 36, was arrested and charged with murder for the death of 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls. On Wednesday at about 6:45 p.m., officers were called to South Warren Street and Government Street after receiving information about one person being shot. When officers arrived, Shearls was in his car and had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

McNeil was arrested on Sunday, July 24 and, on top of being charged with murder, McNeil was also charged with first-degree robbery and domestic violence harassment due to a robbery incident that happened at Super Stop Convenience Store on St. Stephens Road.