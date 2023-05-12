MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested in Mississippi for a murder that took place on Orchard Drive in April, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

James Tanksley, 40, was arrested on May 9 in Moss Point, Miss. for the murder of Darrell Brown on April 10.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Orchard Drive around 6:30 on April 10 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Brown with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

On May 12, Tanksley was extradited to Mobile. He was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder.