Man arrested for murder early Saturday morning in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was arrested and charged with murder overnight. According to jail records 35-year-old Cyrus King was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail at about 1:30 Saturday morning and charged with murder.

He was arrested by Mobile Police. Right now we don’t know what crime he’s allegedly connected to. His arrest record in Mobile County dates back to 2006 and includes previous charges of burglary and breaking and entering. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and are waiting to hear back.