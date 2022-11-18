A man accused of breaking into a car dealership and a fatal crash who was arrested in Mississippi was extradited back to Mobile Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of breaking into a car dealership and a fatal crash who was arrested in Mississippi was extradited back to Mobile Friday.

Wyatt Newburn, 26, is accused by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office of breaking into D. Wallace Auto Sales and stealing six vehicles from the lot. The sheriff’s office said more arrests are coming in that case.

Newburn was also accused of killing a woman in a car crash that happened on Nov. 5 on I-10. The car Newburn was allegedly driving hit the back of a car that Rachel Pickard was a passenger in, killing her. The driver, Vong Chau, was not killed.

Newburn has a long criminal history in Mobile County. In 2017, Newburn was arrested for shooting people on Spring Hill Avenue with a pellet gun. One woman was hurt after he shot at her while she was riding her bike and a man had one of his teeth knocked out.

In 2016, Newburn was arrested after he was found to be in possession of brass knuckles and a slingshot. He did not serve jail time for that instance.