SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot into the air multiple times and made threats toward officers while on the way to jail, according to officials with the Semmes Police Department.

Officers were called to a home in Semmes around 8 p.m. Sunday after they received a report of an “intoxicated man” who was shooting a gun into the air. When officers arrived they confronted Jordan Broglen, 39, who then went inside the home and refused to come out, according to officials.

It is believed by police that this was a “domestic incident” between Broglen and his wife. Broglen’s wife and children were in another home on the property and officers were able to safely get them out.

Officials said officers then left the suspect alone for a couple of hours and then were called back because he allegedly began shooting in the air again. Once the officers arrived back on the scene, a pit bull attacked one of them. The officer shot and killed the pit bull.

Broglen then pointed his gun at the officer, leading to the officer firing a shot at Broglen and missing, according to officials.

Broglen was arrested and, while on the way to Mobile Metro Jail, he made threats to “take care” of all the officers once he was released from jail. He currently has no bond.