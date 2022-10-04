Jakobe Morgan, 19, was arrested Monday along with five others after leading officers on a chase and shooting a gun.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six people arrested for a shooting on Linnet Drive Monday was also a victim in the Ladd Peebles Stadium shooting that happened in 2021.

Jakobe Morgan, 19, was arrested Monday along with five others after leading officers on a chase and firing a gun. Morgan was just 18 years old when he was shot inside the Ladd-Peebles Stadium during the Vigor-Williamson game.

At the time of the stadium shooting, family members claimed Morgan had been targeted at a previous football game. According to Morgan’s aunt, he had been attacked by a group of 8-10 guys just two weeks earlier. Morgan was shot multiple times during the shooting. Morgan had surgery for his injuries and had no feeling in his left leg afterward.

Morgan and the five other guys in the shooting were charged with discharging a firearm within city limits while two of the men were also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.