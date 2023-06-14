MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly interfered with radio and phone communications for the Mobile Police Department, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile County Metro Jail, according to court documents.

Trenton Lisak, 31, was arrested on June 10 and charged with interference with public safety communication and possession of a controlled substance. According to documents, the interferences happened on June 6.

Two employees of the Mobile County Communication District began to investigate to determine the source of the interference. The investigation took them to 758 St. Michael St., an apartment complex downtown.

Detectives spoke with the manager of the complex who said other tenants had recently complained about their WiFi and telephones not working right. Detectives also found that a month earlier, AT&T representatives had spoken with a resident “about causing interference with their radio signals,” according to court documents.

The AT&T Representatives were able to convince the tenant to stop the interferences, which is when everything began working properly.

The two employees with the communication district were able to narrow the interference down to one apartment at the complex. Lisak’s bond has been set at $20,000.