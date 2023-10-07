MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested for allegedly hitting two pedestrians with his vehicle while under the influence, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The incident occurred on Old Shell Road near Ryan Avenue, where Mobile police officers learned the driver was allegedly traveling westbound on Old Shell Road when his vehicle left the roadway and hit two pedestrians changing a tire on the side of the road.

According to police, the driver, Joshua Robison, 36, appeared to be under the influence, and police arrested him.

Robison is charged with driving under the influence, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance. His bond is pending.