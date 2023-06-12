MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested a man Friday they said was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and had illegal drugs.

Michael Holifield, 50, was arrested and taken to Metro Jail after police responded to a call just after 6 p.m. Friday about disorderly conduct at the Scenic Motel on Moffett Road, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers who arrived identified Holifield as a suspect who allegedly fled from officers in a stolen Mississippi vehicle. After Holifield was arrested, police said they searched him and found illegal drugs.

Holifield was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.