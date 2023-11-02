MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department have arrested a man who they said shot another man on Friday afternoon.

Sencere Peebles, 20, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 1. Peebles is accused of shooting a man on Delta Street and Greenwood Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Oct. 27.

Peebles is charged with first-degree assault.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers were originally called to University Hospital for a report of an assault. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses initially told WKRG News 5 that no one had been arrested.

They also said they heard the shots being fired from a wooded area.

