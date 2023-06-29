MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting at the beginning of the month, according to officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Orr, 30, is accused of killing David Henley, 31, on June 4. Henley was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Hillcrest Road.

Mobile Police Officers were called to the scene at 1:38 a.m. Henley was pronounced dead on the scene.

Orr was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Thursday, June 29 at 6:45 p.m.