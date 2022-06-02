MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide that happened in March 2022.

On June 2, 2022, Mobile police served a search warrant for an apartment at Maison de Villa Apartment complex. At the time of the search, officers found eight handguns, marijuana and synthetic marijuana. Kourtlen Parker, 21, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Trafficking Marijuana

Trafficking Synthetic Marijuana

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property

On March 18, two people were shot and killed at the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road. Cameron Montgomery, 19, and Jakobi Freeman, 16, were the victims of the shooting.