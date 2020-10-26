MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The Mobile Police Department (MPD) says a man was arrested Saturday on burglary charges.
29-year-old Marcus Scott was taken into custody Saturday evening at Burroughs Elementary School.
MPD says officers responded to the school for a burglary and no other information was released.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mother, son no longer living in shed post-Sally after help from the community
- Mobile Police investigating robbery and kidnapping at Wells Fargo
- Man arrested for burglary at Burroughs Elementary
- Infant allegedly thrown to her death by father identified
- 42 people charged in Mobile County drug trafficking operation