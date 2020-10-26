Man arrested for burglary at Burroughs Elementary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The Mobile Police Department (MPD) says a man was arrested Saturday on burglary charges.

29-year-old Marcus Scott was taken into custody Saturday evening at Burroughs Elementary School.

MPD says officers responded to the school for a burglary and no other information was released.

