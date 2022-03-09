MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a burglary that happened last week at St. Paul’s Episcopal School.

Terrence Gennari, 21, was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal trespassing, according to a news release from the MPD. Gennari was arrested after officers found the school burglarized.

Officers were called to St. Paul’s Episcopal School on March 2 at 4051 Old Shell Road near Spring Hill College. When officers arrived, they found several damaged classrooms, vandalized school rooms and broken windows.

Mobile Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday, March 8. Gennari was arrested Wednesday, March 9.