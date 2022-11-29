MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officials said officers were called to a home on the 6000 block of Idlemoore Court, near Theodore Dawes Road, for a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found that Steven Mann, 40, had allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and cut her across the neck.

Officers arrested Mann and charged him with domestic violence (strangulation) and attempted murder. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.