MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Monday after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that happened in March, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Christian Williams, 20, is charged with attempted murder for a shooting on March 17.

On that date, officers were called to the 700 block of Muscadine Avenue, near Howells Ferry Road and Overlook Road, for a report of a man who had been shot. Officers arrived and found that the resident of a home heard a gunshot and found the man lying outside. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a life-threatening injury.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m.