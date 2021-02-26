Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting on Linwood Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department tells WKRG News 5 41-year-old Vontaye Moffett was arrested for a shooting in November of 2020.

MPD says police responded to the 1400 block of Linwood Drive East on Nov. 5, 2020. At the scene they found one man suffering from cuts to his head and a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was uncooperative at first but later told officers that Moffett was the suspect along with two other males.

MPD arrested Moffett on a warrant for the shooting but has not named anyone else in the case. The investigation is ongoing.