Man arrested for attempted burglary on DeSales Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 32-year-old Jemarcus Polk was arrested Saturday by Mobile police for attempted burglary.

MPD says the victim heard loud noises coming from his back door on DeSales Avenue and found a man trying to force his way into the house.

The victim tells police he screamed at the man and the suspect ran away.

When MPD arrived, they found Jemarcus Polk hiding behind a nearby house and took him into custody.

