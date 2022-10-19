PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have announced they have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Monday morning.

According to officials, evidence was found at the crime scene that connected the suspect to the crime. Officers arrested Justin Tyrone Parker, 33, on Oct. 19 and obtained a warrant to search his home. Parker was on probation during the time of this robbery.

The Dollar General, located at Lott Road and St. Stephens Road, was robbed at gunpoint just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 17. Parker demanded cash before leaving the store.

According to Prichard Police, Parker entered the store, told all employees to come to the front and demanded cash. The employees said they could not give them money from the store, but offered their own personal cash. Parker told the employees he did not want their money because he knew the Dollar General had insurance.

Parker took $150 worth of cigarettes. When Parker was leaving, he dropped two plastic bags from the store, which is how PPD was able to identify him using his fingerprints.

When searching Parker’s home, police found the handgun and the stolen cigarettes. Parker was charged with first-degree robbery and certain persons forbidden.

Police believe Parker is connected to a Sept. 27 robbery at the same Dollar General. Police said $900 was stolen from the store in this robbery.