MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he was accused of strangling his wife.

According to officials, Gerald Roberts, 26, was involved in a domestic altercation with his wife on Alderway Street, near Cottage Hill Road. Mobile police officers arrived on the scene and found that Roberts had “assaulted and strangled” his wife.

The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Roberts was arrested and charged with domestic violence by strangulation, domestic violence assault and three counts of domestic violence menacing.

The alleged assault took place on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10:15 p.m.