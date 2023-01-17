MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man for allegedly strangling a person and leading police on a foot chase early Friday morning, according to a release from the MPD.

Jamal Gordon, 38, was arrested and charged with domestic violence harassment, domestic violence by strangulation, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Barden Avenue at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 for a “domestic altercation.”

Police said Gordon strangled another person and “physically resisted” when officers tried to detain him. Gordon ran away from police, but was quickly caught and taken into custody.