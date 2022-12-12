MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stole items from a Best Buy over the weekend, according to a release from the MPD.

Matthew Smith, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property. Smith remains in Metro Jail.

Officers were called to 1310 Tingle Circle, Best Buy, in reference to a “theft of property” call. Officers said Smith “took merchandise” from the store and left. It is unclear what items Smith stole.

Smith was located and taken into custody after “officers canvassed the area.”

Smith was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 28.