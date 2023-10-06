MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a firearm from a victim before fleeing the scene, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police officers responded to a reported theft at Red Roof Inn, 5635 Tillmans Corner Parkway after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

They learned a man approached the victim in the parking lot, stole a firearm from the victim and fled the scene on foot, according to an MPD news release.

Police located Antonio Eirby, 33, and arrested him. Eirby is charged with theft of property in the first degree and two probation violations. His bond is pending.