MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly being involved in illegal online activity, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said at the beginning of the month deputies began investigating Alexander Taylor for illegal activity. Detectives received information from the FBI about Taylor being involved in the “dissemination of child pornography.”

On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant on Taylor’s home. Taylor was arrested and charged with two counts of dissemination of child pornography, according to the release. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail.