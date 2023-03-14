MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly shot into another person’s car Tuesday morning during a “road rage incident.”

Donald Eugene Christian was booked in Metro Jail at around 12:32 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. Christian is charged with discharging a gun into a occupied/unoccupied building/vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Police said they were call to Riviere Du Chien near McKinnon Industrial Park at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 for a “road rage incident.”

Police said Christian “pursued a known male victim” and collided with their car. The victim eventually stopped and fled on foot. This is when Christian “fired shots into the victim’s unoccupied vehicle.”