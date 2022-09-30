MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police allege that a man shot his dog so many times inflicting such severe injuries that the dog had to be euthanized, according to a police news release. That man was arrested after allegedly resisting and attacking the officers who responded to the call.

William Sanders, 31, faces cruelty to animals, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment charges.

Police said they responded to Providence Street about midnight Thursday night. Police said officers tried to detain Sanders, but he “physically resisted and aggressively attacked them.” Police said Sanders was taken into custody after a brief struggle and taken to a hospital for treatment, though police did not indicate the nature of his injuries.

Police said the dog had “multiple gunshot wounds” and was taken to a veterinarian, where it was determined the dog’s injuries were so severe that it needed to be euthanized.