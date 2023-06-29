MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank on Dauphin Street Thursday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Trustmark Bank around 10:55 a.m. June 29 for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers were told by multiple witnesses that the suspect, Lawrence Peterson, 61, had entered the bank and demanded money from the bank teller, according to the release. The teller complied and handed over the money.

Peterson then fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers were able to locate Peterson and arrest him on the 7000 block of Moffett Road. The money and gun were also found.

Peterson was charged with first-degree robbery and will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail.