Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man in connection with a Chevron Gas Station robbery on Monday.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man in connection with a Chevron Gas Station robbery on Monday.

According to officials, Valentin Diaz, 34, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a Chevron on Highway 90. Officers said Diaz went into the store and stole merchandise.

When Diaz left the store, the gas station clerk followed him. At that point, Diaz allegedly threatened to shoot the worker.

Diaz was transported to Mobile Metro Jail. The gas station was located at 5412 Highway 90 in Tillman’s Corner.