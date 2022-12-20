MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into coin machines at a 24-Hour Coin Laundry Monday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Devon Byrge, 29, was arrested for second-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and theft of property.

Police said they were called to 65 Cody Road South at around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 because Byrge was “forcibly breaking into coin-activated machines.”

Byrge was arrested at the coin laundry and was found with a burglar’s tool and money from the machines.