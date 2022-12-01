MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man who they said robbed someone at gunpoint and led police on a car chase Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. The man’s wife was arrested with drug charges.

Robin Johnson Wussick, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Chase James Wussick, 28, was arrested and charged with the following:

robbery

possession of drug paraphernalia

certain persons forbidden

possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

possession of marijuana

possession of a controlled substance

attempt to elude

Officers were called to the 6000 block of San Marino Drive in reference to a robbery on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Through an investigation, officers learned Chase Wussick robbed the victim at gunpoint and fled the scene.

Later that day, officers located a car “matching the description the subject was seen driving on Dauphin Island Parkway.” A “brief vehicle pursuit” ensued, but Chase Wussick stopped the car and was taken into custody along with his wife.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a “large number of drugs and a firearm.”