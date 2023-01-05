MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly drove up next a car and began shooting at another man he knew driving near Grelot Road, according to a release from the MPD.

Jonathan Triolet, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police said Triolet knew the the person he was shooting at inside the car. The victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound. The victim drove themselves to the Ascension Providence Hospital.

This happened at around 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.