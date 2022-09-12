Mobile Police said Billy Taylor led officers on a chase while there was a child in the car. (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on chase down Dauphin Street Friday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Billy Taylor, 41, was in the area of Dauphin Street and Florida Street when officers attempted to pull him over. Taylor refused to stop the vehicle and led the officers on a chase.

Because it was the middle of the day and there was traffic, officers stopped chasing the vehicle. Taylor, however, continued to drive recklessly until his vehicle hit a tree at the intersection of Dauphin Street and Sage Avenue.

Taylor and the child passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.