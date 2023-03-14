MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Springville man has turned himself in on two charges of criminally negligent homicide after a man and woman died in a July 2022 crash, according to jail records.

David Mayfield, 35, is accused of crashing into Brittney Talbot, 37 on July 20, 2022, on I-65 in Creola. After Mayfield crashed into Talbot, the vehicle Talbot was driving crossed the median into northbound traffic and hit a 2021 Ford F-150 and a 2015 Toyota Highlander.

Talbot and Christopher D. Knighten, Talbot’s passenger, were both pronounced dead on the scene. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to a release.

Mayfield was booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Tuesday, March 14. His bond was set at $6,000 for each charge.